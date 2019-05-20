Lithuanians welcome meeting between Lithuanian, Russian leaders, poll reveals

VILNIUS, May 20. /TASS/. Two thirds of Lithuanians think that the country’s new president should meet with the Russian counterpart, according to the public opinion poll results released on Monday by Delfi.lt, a Lithuanian internet portal.

Thus, a total of 65.5% of respondents agreed that such a meeting is necessary. Respondents were offered to choose the most acceptable option for its organization. As many as 8.7% of the polled said they believe the Lithuanian president "must demonstrate initiative to organize such a meeting, while 36.8% said the two president could meet "when occasion offers." Twenty percent of respondents said it would be acceptable if such an initiative come from Moscow "without any preliminary conditions."

Meanwhile, as many as 19.5% of the polled said they see no need in top-level contacts between the two countries and 15% either refrained from answering the question or found it difficult to answer.

Runoff presidential elections will be held in Lithuania on May 26, with former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, 44, and economist Gitanas Nauseda, 54, vying for the presidential office. Incumbent President Dalia Grybauskaite, who has served two terms in office, cannot run for another term.

The poll was conducted by Spinter tyrimai, a Lithuanian pollster, on April 20-29 and involved 1,000 respondents. The margin of error was 3.1%

Lithuania is among the European Union’s few states having no high political level contacts with Russia in the recent years.