Watchdog’s inspector commits suicide after criticism from authorities

Society & Culture
May 20, 14:39 UTC+3 UFA

Earlier reports stated that Scting Head of the Bashkortostan Region Rady Khabirov criticized the regional dept via social media after the watchdog had closed a cafe in Bashkortostan over violations

1 pages in this article

UFA, May 20. /TASS/. An inspector from the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in the Bashkortostan Region committed a suicide after the watchdog had been criticized by the regional authorities, Acting Head of the Bashkortostan Region Rady Khabirov said at an urgent meeting in the region’s government on Monday.

According to earlier reports, Acting Head of the Bashkortostan Region Rady Khabirov criticized the watchdog’s regional department through social media after the watchdog had closed a cafe in Bashkortostan due to violations. Khabirov said on his page in the social media VKontakte that he is not ready to work with the team of the regional department and ordered to send materials on unscheduled business inspections to prosecutors.

"A tragedy happened; I cannot put it any other way. I don’t know what happened there, it is a vague story, to my mind; I also ask investigative bodies to study [the incident]. The inspector who carried out the examination died. She committed a suicide," he said, adding that he is outraged with the situation in the watchdog’s department.

Khabirov also mentioned that the inspector who committed a suicide had been present at a meeting in the Bashkortostan Region head’s administration, where a claim of a local businessman on the actions of the Bashkortostan Region Department of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing was studied. The region’s head offered condolences to the woman’s relatives.

