State prosecution files appeal to challenge brawling Russian footballers’ sentence

Society & Culture
May 20, 14:01 UTC+3

Earlier, Moscow's Presnensky court found Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev guilty of starting brawls in downtown Moscow and sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively

Russian footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev

Russian footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The state prosecution has filed an appeal to counter a court verdict against Russian footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev, who were convicted earlier this month for hooliganism and battery, defense lawyer Tatiana Stukalova told TASS on Monday.

"The appeal was filed earlier in the day," she said. "The prosecution has also submitted an appeal against the sentence."

Kokorin’s defense attorney Vyacheslav Barik stated that the court misinterpreted a count of the Russian Criminal Code and therefore handed down an erronous verdict.

Two weeks ago, Moscow's Presnensky court found Kokorin and Mamaev guilty of starting brawls in downtown Moscow. The court sentenced Kokorin and Mamaev to 18 and 17 months behind bars respectively.

The Presnensky Court of Moscow also found two more suspects guilty in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - of sparking those fights in Moscow together with the two footballers and sentenced them to 17 and 18 months in prison correspondingly.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several brawls in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

The count of hooliganism, which stipulates a prison term of up to seven years, remained unchanged. However, the count of premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries stipulates a prison term of up to two years, just like the count of battery.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

The Moscow police detained the footballers in October on charges of battery and hooliganism.

