New president urges Ukrainians to return to their motherland

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on all Ukrainians living abroad to return to their motherland.

"Today I address all Ukrainians in the world: there are 65 million of us. Yes, do not be surprised, there are 65 million of those living in Europe, Asia, Australia and America for whom Ukrainian soil is their motherland. I address all of you: we need you very much. I will be glad to give Ukrainian citizenship to all," he said in his speech after the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Zelensky also stated that Ukrainians "should go to Ukraine not as guests, but as those returning to their motherland." "We are waiting for you. We do not need any souvenirs from abroad; bring your experience and mental values," the president stressed.