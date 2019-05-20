Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New president urges Ukrainians to return to their motherland

May 20, 11:14 UTC+3 KIEV
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky greeting supporters

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky greeting supporters

© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on all Ukrainians living abroad to return to their motherland.

"Today I address all Ukrainians in the world: there are 65 million of us. Yes, do not be surprised, there are 65 million of those living in Europe, Asia, Australia and America for whom Ukrainian soil is their motherland. I address all of you: we need you very much. I will be glad to give Ukrainian citizenship to all," he said in his speech after the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Zelensky also stated that Ukrainians "should go to Ukraine not as guests, but as those returning to their motherland." "We are waiting for you. We do not need any souvenirs from abroad; bring your experience and mental values," the president stressed.

