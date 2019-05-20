Russian Game of Thrones fans to present Jon Snow figurine to George Martin

YAKUTSK, May 20. /TASS/. Game of Thrones fans from Russia’s Yakutia region will present a Jon Snow figurine to the series creator, George Martin, one of the initiative’s authors Tatyana Yegorova told TASS. According to her, Yakutian fans raised money to make a three-kilogram figurine out of silver, semi-precious stones and fossil ivory.

"The final season of the Game of Thrones was released this year. We would like to thank the show’s creators for the magical world they gave us. On behalf of Russian fans, we have made an agreement to present a Jon Snow figurine to writer George Martin," Yegorova said.

She added that such an agreement had been reached with a private movie theater that Martin had purchased in his home town of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Yegorova pointed out that the figurine had been made by Yakutian jewelers and bone carvers. It represents a man wearing a Night’s Watch cloak with a dragon glass (obsidian) sword in his hands.

The Game of Thrones show is based on George Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The first season aired on April 17, 2011. The show ranks among the most expensive projects in the history of television.