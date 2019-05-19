Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Dutch representative wins Eurovision 2019, Russia wins third place

Society & Culture
May 19, 4:48 UTC+3

Mahmood from Italy won the second place

Duncan Laurence

© AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands has won Eurovision 2019 contest with his song "Arcade," receiving 492 points, the presenters declared at the final which is taking place overnight into Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Mahmood from Italy won the second place (465 points), and Russian performer Sergey Lazarev won the third place (369 points) with his song "Scream" after the viewers’ voting and the jury voting.

Duncan Laurence was the bookmakers’ favorite, who said his victory was more than 40% probable. So, the bookmakers guessed Eurovision’s result for the first time in four years.

There were no visual effects in Laurence’s performance. He performed his song at the piano.

Representatives for 26 countries met at the contest’s final. The sum of points received from the viewers’ voting and the jury voting determined the winner. The Belarusian jury were barred from the voting due to the dissemination of information about the voting results.

