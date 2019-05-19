Eurovision’s organizers cancel voting of Belarusian jury

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. The organizers of Eurovision international song contest decided to cancel the results of the jury voting in Belarus after the jury had disseminated information about the results, Russian participant Sergey Lazarev said on Saturday on his Instagram page during the final part of the contest.

"We were just told that the Belarusian jury had been excluded from the voting, as they had disclosed the results. We were shocked as we had hoped for Belarus’ support. I am confident that we would have got high points from the jury," Lazarev said.

The final part of Eurovision 2019 is being held overnight into Sunday in Tel Aviv. Twenty-six countries are competing for the victory in the song contest. Lazarev performed fifth with his song Scream.