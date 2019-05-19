Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sergey Lazarev performs in Eurovision Song Contest’s final

Society & Culture
May 19, 0:10 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The singer sang his ‘Scream’

Share
1 pages in this article

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Sergey Lazarev performed his technically sophisticated show without a hitch at the Eurovision Song Contest’s final on Saturday, TASS reported from the scene.

The singer sang his ‘Scream’ surrounded by eight digital screens as each projected an image of the singer creating an effect of doubles amid images of lighting and rain.

Russian celebrated pop singer Philip Kirkorov produced Lazarev’s Eurovision entry. Kirkorov co-authored the song with Dimitris Kontopoulos (Greece) and Sharon Vaughn (US).

Lazarev was fifth to perform after singers from Malta, Albania, the Czech Republic and Germany. He was followed by singers from Denmark, San Marino, Northern Macedonia, Sweden, Slovenia, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel, Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Estonia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland and Australia. Spain rounds up the contest.

Sergei Lazarev represented Russia in Stockholm in 2016 with the song ‘You Are the Only One’ and was the leader of the televote, but finished third in the overall standings due to the jury's decision.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration
10
Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes
13
Star-studded red carpet looks for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s air defense opens fire against air targets south of Damascus
2
Yulia Skripal puts her Moscow flat on sale, looks for new owner for her dog
3
Su-57 jets will be equipped with hypersonic missiles similar to Kinzhal — source
4
Russia to respond to US’ sanctions against Terek unit - Russian foreign ministry
5
Russia to supply Venezuelan army with over 16,000 field rations, says source
6
Russian Orthodox Church regrets cathedral construction sparked violence in Yekaterinburg
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT