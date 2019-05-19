Sergey Lazarev performs in Eurovision Song Contest’s final

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Sergey Lazarev performed his technically sophisticated show without a hitch at the Eurovision Song Contest’s final on Saturday, TASS reported from the scene.

The singer sang his ‘Scream’ surrounded by eight digital screens as each projected an image of the singer creating an effect of doubles amid images of lighting and rain.

Russian celebrated pop singer Philip Kirkorov produced Lazarev’s Eurovision entry. Kirkorov co-authored the song with Dimitris Kontopoulos (Greece) and Sharon Vaughn (US).

Lazarev was fifth to perform after singers from Malta, Albania, the Czech Republic and Germany. He was followed by singers from Denmark, San Marino, Northern Macedonia, Sweden, Slovenia, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel, Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Estonia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland and Australia. Spain rounds up the contest.

Sergei Lazarev represented Russia in Stockholm in 2016 with the song ‘You Are the Only One’ and was the leader of the televote, but finished third in the overall standings due to the jury's decision.