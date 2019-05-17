Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to supply Venezuelan army with over 16,000 field rations, says source

Society & Culture
May 17, 21:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Rosoboronexport, the rations will be supplied as part of "humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan government"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will supply Venezuela’s army with more than 16,000 field rations, a military diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

On Thursday, Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-run arms exporter, placed information about purchases of 16,500 field rations to be supplied to Venezuela. The initial cost of the contract is 14.38 million rubles (222,091 US dollars).

"The rations will be supplied in the interests of the Venezuelan army," the source said.

According to Rosoboronexport, the rations will be supplied as part of "humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan government."

The company however refused to comment on this information.

Situation in Venezuela

Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration
10
Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes
13
Star-studded red carpet looks for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia has no plans to withdraw from Council of Europe, says Lavrov
2
Oil transit in Ukrainian direction unstable, suspended due to lack of free tankers
3
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
4
Terrorists plotting chemical provocation in Syria’s Sarakib, says Russian diplomat
5
Latvia needs to consider rebuilding relations with Russia, says former mayor of Riga
6
Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times in last week on interception missions
7
Ukraine slaps new economic sanctions against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT