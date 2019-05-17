Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration

Society & Culture
May 17, 17:17 UTC+3

Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery

Zenit St. Petersburg players celebrating at the awarding ceremony after their 2018/19 Russian Premier League Round 28 match against CSKA Moscow at Gazprom Arena, May 12. FC Zenit St. Petersburg won 3-1
Zenit St Petersburg players celebrating at the awarding ceremony after their 2018/19 Russian Premier League Round 28 match against CSKA Moscow at Gazprom Arena, May 12 Zenit St Petersburg won 3-1
Zenit St. Petersburg players celebrating at the awarding ceremony after their 2018/19 Russian Premier League Round 28 match against CSKA Moscow at Gazprom Arena, May 12. FC Zenit St. Petersburg won 3-1
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Clown doctors of the Red Nose Foundation visiting hospitalized children at the Pediatric Clinic of the Semmelweis University in Budapest, May 13
Clown doctors of the Red Nose Foundation visiting hospitalized children at the Pediatric Clinic of the Semmelweis University in Budapest, May 13
Clown doctors of the Red Nose Foundation visiting hospitalized children at the Pediatric Clinic of the Semmelweis University in Budapest, May 13
© EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets ‘blown away’ by a hair dryer and a tennis ball while visiting the youth university in Wuppertal, May 13
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets ‘blown away’ by a hair dryer and a tennis ball while visiting the youth university in Wuppertal, May 13
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets ‘blown away’ by a hair dryer and a tennis ball while visiting the youth university in Wuppertal, May 13
© EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
US President Donald Trump arriving to speak on energy infrastructure at the Cameron LNG export facility, Hackberry, USA, May 14
US President Donald Trump arriving to speak on energy infrastructure at the Cameron LNG export facility, Hackberry, USA, May 14
US President Donald Trump arriving to speak on energy infrastructure at the Cameron LNG export facility, Hackberry, USA, May 14
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A police officer is seen with two walkie talkies as demonstrators gather to protest plans to construct a cathedral in a park in Yekaterinburg, May 15
A police officer is seen with two walkie talkies as demonstrators gather to protest plans to construct a cathedral in a park in Yekaterinburg, May 15
A police officer is seen with two walkie talkies as demonstrators gather to protest plans to construct a cathedral in a park in Yekaterinburg, May 15
© AP Photo/Anton Basanayev
Protesters demonstrate against the public education cuts announced by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Brasilia, May 15
Protesters demonstrate against the public education cuts announced by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Brasilia, May 15
Protesters demonstrate against the public education cuts announced by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Brasilia, May 15
© EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
Italian singers Biagio Antonacci dressed as Vincent van Gogh and Laura Pausini dressed as 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' posing in Trinita dei Monti in Rome, May 14
Italian singers Biagio Antonacci dressed as Vincent van Gogh and Laura Pausini dressed as 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' posing in Trinita dei Monti in Rome, May 14
Italian singers Biagio Antonacci dressed as Vincent van Gogh and Laura Pausini dressed as 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' posing in Trinita dei Monti in Rome, May 14
© EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Rubble lies below the Pieta sculpture and a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Paris, May 15
Rubble lies below the Pieta sculpture and a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Paris, May 15
Rubble lies below the Pieta sculpture and a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Paris, May 15
© Philippe Lopez/Pool via AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, May 14
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, May 14
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, May 14
© Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
Palestinians lighting fireworks to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, May 13
Palestinians lighting fireworks to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, May 13
Palestinians lighting fireworks to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, May 13
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A sculpture titled 'East-West' by Israeli artists Tikhonova Marina and Tikhonov Nikolay is on display at the Asian Civilization Exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, May 14
A sculpture titled 'East-West' by Israeli artists Tikhonova Marina and Tikhonov Nikolay is on display at the Asian Civilization Exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, May 14
A sculpture titled 'East-West' by Israeli artists Tikhonova Marina and Tikhonov Nikolay is on display at the Asian Civilization Exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, May 14
© EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Robin Campillo, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alice Rohrwacher, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N'Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning at the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14
Robin Campillo, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alice Rohrwacher, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N'Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning at the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14
Robin Campillo, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alice Rohrwacher, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N'Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning at the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14
© John Phillips/Getty Images
FC Zenit St. Petersburg crowned Russian champions, while the public protests in Yekaterinburg, as piles of rubble get cleared away for planned work on Notre-Dame’s restoration, in addition to other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery.

