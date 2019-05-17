This week in photos: FC Zenit’s win, Yekaterinburg protests, Notre Dame awaits restoration

Robin Campillo, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alice Rohrwacher, Enki Bilal, Maimouna N'Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Elle Fanning at the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 14 © John Phillips/Getty Images

A sculpture titled 'East-West' by Israeli artists Tikhonova Marina and Tikhonov Nikolay is on display at the Asian Civilization Exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing, May 14 © EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, May 14 © Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP

Italian singers Biagio Antonacci dressed as Vincent van Gogh and Laura Pausini dressed as 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' posing in Trinita dei Monti in Rome, May 14 © EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

A police officer is seen with two walkie talkies as demonstrators gather to protest plans to construct a cathedral in a park in Yekaterinburg, May 15 © AP Photo/Anton Basanayev

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets ‘blown away’ by a hair dryer and a tennis ball while visiting the youth university in Wuppertal, May 13 © EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Clown doctors of the Red Nose Foundation visiting hospitalized children at the Pediatric Clinic of the Semmelweis University in Budapest, May 13 © EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary

Zenit St. Petersburg players celebrating at the awarding ceremony after their 2018/19 Russian Premier League Round 28 match against CSKA Moscow at Gazprom Arena, May 12. FC Zenit St. Petersburg won 3-1 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

FC Zenit St. Petersburg crowned Russian champions, while the public protests in Yekaterinburg, as piles of rubble get cleared away for planned work on Notre-Dame’s restoration, in addition to other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery.