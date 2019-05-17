Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ice cream consumption in 2019 with good weather will increase by 15%

Society & Culture
May 17, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ice Cream Makers Union reports that the most popular ice cream flavor is ‘plombir" which is similar to vanilla, or plain milk flavor

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. / TASS /. The Ice Cream Makers Union predicts an increase in ice cream consumption in 2019 by no less than 15% in case of good weather, Deputy General Director of the association, Natalia Utkina told TASS on Friday.

"In recent years, we see that the growth dynamics is at 15-17%. We hope that this year won't be less if the weather is good," she said.

Utkina noted that, according to Rosstat, in the first quarter of 2019, the volume of production and consumption of ice cream in Russia grew by 10.5% and reached 83,000 tonnes. At the same time, the most popular ice cream flavor is ‘plombir" which is similar to vanilla, or plain milk flavor. Its sales account for 30% of all ice cream sales in the country.

Utkina also added that the Ice Cream Union is not predicting a significant rise in cost for the frozen treats. "Considering that the prices for raw materials are rising, some slight adjustment is possible. There won't be a serious increase, exactly within the limits of inflation," Utkina said.

Earlier, Russia’s federal statistics service Rosstat reported that prices of premium rye bread, rolls and buns, sterilized milk, salt, cream ice, chocolate, confectionery and bakery products rose by 0.7-1%. 0top

Prices of filter cigarettes of foreign brands hiked 0.7%. Natural gas vehicle fuel prices rose 2.2%. Diesel fuel and USB drives prices dropped 1.1%.

