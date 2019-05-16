Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian pollster ready to conduct survey on cathedral construction in Yekaterinburg

Society & Culture
May 16, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested polling the residents of Yekaterinburg before making a decision whether to push ahead with plans for building the cathedral

© Marina Moldavskaya/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is ready to conduct a survey of Yekaterinburg residents on the construction of a cathedral, which caused unrest in one of the city's districts, head of the pollster Vladimir Fyodorov informed TASS on Thursday.

"This is a regular survey, we have all the technology. All call centers can hold this survey using our questionnaire in several days. If the president assigns this to us, we are ready to carry out the survey in a quick and professional manner and provide the results," he said.

Read also

Putin suggests polling residents on plans for building church in Yekaterinburg

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested polling the residents of Yekaterinburg before making a decision whether to push ahead with plans for building the cathedral.

Since May 13, unauthorized rallies have been going on in Yekaterinburg against plans to rebuild the Saint Catherine’s Cathedral in a park instead of its original site. Yekaterinburg’s authorities made the decision in February 2019, taking public opinion into consideration and in accordance with all necessary procedures, but still provoked outrage from some of the city’s residents.

Saint Catherine’s Cathedral is expected to be built by 2023, when Yekaterinburg will celebrate its 300th anniversary.


