Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia

Society & Culture
May 16, 17:49 UTC+3 SOCHI

The president added that "there were not very many Buddhists in Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Manish Swarup

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Dalai Lama is not barred from entering Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Dalai Lama is not barred from entering Russia. But there are not very many Buddhists in Russia," he said addressing a media forum, "Truth and Justice," organized by the Russian-wide National Front.

Read also
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

China against Obama’s meeting with Dalai Lama — Foreign Ministry

The Russian president stressed that the country’s authorities do not discriminate against people of different religions, either Christian, or Judaists, or Moslems.

"Let us dwell on this topic," he went on to say. "There are countries with a large Buddhist population, and their relations with Dalai Lama cannot be described as good. Nevertheless, we will think about it."

Dalai Lama is seen in China as a separatist threatening the nation’s unity. He visited Mongolia last November to provoke a sharply negative reaction in Beijing. Apart from that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded India "stop using Dalai Lama as it impairs bilateral relations."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier a visit by Dalai Lama to Russia was impossible due to the "political motives" in his activities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Notre Dame inferno aftermath: France’s iconic cathedral struggles to rise from the ashes
13
Star-studded red carpet looks for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
18
Snapshots from Cannes: roll out the red carpet and stroll down memory lane
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
4
Putin says Dalai Lama not barred from entering Russia
5
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
6
Putin: Russia is ready for normalizing dialogue with US
7
US promotes its energy companies to detriment of Europe’s interests, says Security Council
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT