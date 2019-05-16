Ukrainian language quota for TV channels reaches 90%, according to law

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. The law on the state language that was published in Ukraine on Thursday stipulates an increase in Ukrainian language quotas on television up to 90% for national channels and 80% for local channels. The corresponding changes are contained in the transitional provisions of the document.

The law stipulates that programs and films broadcast in Ukrainian on national channels should constitute 90% of the total broadcasting time in the periods of time from 7:00 to 18:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, as compared to current 75%. These novelties were met with raised eyebrows in the local press, as before the second reading of the draft law Verkhovna Rada had agreed to remove this provision.

Under the law, local TV channels should provide at least 80% of broadcasting in Ukrainian, in particular, in each of the periods from 7:00 to 18:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00, as compared to a 60% norm, which is currently operating.

The law also removed the provision which allowed the use of other languages without dubbing and voice acting in speeches, interviews, commentaries and explanations by people who take part in programs, or in isolated remarks by TV presenters (speakers) in the volume that the program’s creative concept requires.

The law on quotas on Ukrainian television was launched in October 2017.

The law ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state one was published on Thursday in Verkhovna Rada’s official newspaper "Golos Ukrainy" ("The Voice of Ukraine"). The document, apart from some of its provisions, will come into effect in two months after its publication.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed the law on May 15. The document stipulates that citizens will have to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of their life. "Language inspectors" will monitor the law’s execution. They will be able to attend sessions in any state bodies and demand documents from public organizations and political parties, as well as impose fines.