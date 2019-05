According to preliminary information, the fire is believed to have been sparked by the ongoing renovation works on a higher level of the cathedral © EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ

Rubble and the cross at the altar inside the the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral after it sustained major fire damage the previous month © EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ

On April 15 at 18:50 local time, a powerful blaze broke out at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. The raging inferno swallowed up the building’s spire and most of the roof collapsed, but the interior remained largely intact. French officials and private donors have pledged hundreds of millions of euro to rebuild one of the French capital’s most cherished landmarks. Look inside the Notre Dame Cathedral one month after the fire.