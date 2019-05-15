Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Austria, Russia to hold Bilateral Year of Literature and Theater

Society & Culture
May 15, 12:33 UTC+3 VIENNA

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is on a working visit to Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi

Austrian Foreign Ministry in Vienna

Austrian Foreign Ministry in Vienna

© wikimedia.org/Gryffindor/CC BY-SA 3.0

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Mariinsky Theater: inside the home of classical ballet style

VIENNA, May 15. /TASS/. Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will sign a joint statement with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on holding a Bilateral Year of Literature and Theater, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will sign a joint statement on holding a Bilateral Year of Literature and Theater in the season of 2020-2021," the statement reads.

Kneissl is accompanying Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on a working visit to Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi. The Austrian president is expected to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. They will also participate in the founding meeting of a bilateral public forum dubbed the Sochi Dialogue, which is being established at the initiative of the two countries’ presidents in order to boost ties between civil societies.

ADVERTISEMENT