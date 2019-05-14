Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Famous Russian adventurer sets several world records during his rowboat trip

Society & Culture
May 14, 11:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian adventurer began his solo circumnavigation on board his AKROS rowboat on December 6, departing from New Zealand’s port of Dunedin

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian voyager and survivalist Fedor Konyukhov set several world records during this solo round-the-world rowboat voyage, which may be listed in the Guinness Book of Records, his son Oskar, the organizer of the journey, told TASS.

Earlier reports said the traveler had officially wrapped up his voyage onboard the AKROS rowboat crossing the South Pacific from New Zealand to Chile for 154 days 13 hours and 37 minutes.

"During this voyage, Fyodor Konyukhov set several world records, which should be verified by the Ocean Rowing Society in England and further will be also proposed for registration in the Guinness Book of Records," Oskar said.

Read also
Fedor Konyukhov

Veteran Russian adventurer ends his 154-day rowing solo in South Pacific

According to him, the traveler became the oldest solo rower at the age of 67. Konyukhov also reached the southernmost point onboard his rowboat (56'40 of southern latitude) and also spent the biggest number of days in the Southern Ocean (154).

The Russian adventurer began his solo circumnavigation on board his AKROS rowboat on December 6, departing from New Zealand’s port of Dunedin. The circumnavigator’s route was divided into three stages: Dunedin (New Zealand) - Cape Horn (Chile), Cape Horn (Chile) - Cape Leeuwin (Austalia), and Cape Leeuwin (Austalia) - Dunedin. Konyukhov had to row 27,000 kilometers in total.

British boat designer Phil Morrison created Konyukhov’s AKROS vessel exclusively for this expedition. The nine-meter rowboat has watertight compartments capable of storing up food and three independent power generation systems, including a solar and wind turbine along with an innovative EFOY fuel cell power plant. The vessel is also equipped with two satellite phones, a satellite tracker and several communication and navigation systems.

Konyukhov, 67, has completed five globetrotting missions, crossing the Atlantic 17 times and becoming the first Russian who climbed seven highest summits in six parts of the world, and also traveled to the North and South Poles. In 2007, Konyukhov circled the Southern Hemisphere in a sailboat dubbed the ‘Scarlet Sails’ through the waters of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. The 102-day voyage did not involve any port calls.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria — Kremlin
4
Putin calls for speeding up development of defense systems against hypersonic weapons
5
Russian servicemen to use Syrian experience at summer training
6
Turkish Film Company Chose Infortrend to Build PB-Level Data Storage Infrastructure
7
Russian Army may give up 5.45mm rounds for Kalashnikov assault rifles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT