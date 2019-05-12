Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian 11th-grader wins Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia

Society & Culture
May 12, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In total, the Russian team won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals

© Asian Physics Olympiad

MOSCOW, May 12. / TASS /. A Moscow school student Grigory Bobkov won the XX Asian Physics Olympiad, which was held May 5 -12 in Adelaide, Australia, the Russian Education Ministry press service reported on Sunday.

In total, the Russian team won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

Russia was represented at the competition by a team that has won the All-Russian School Olympiad. "The combined team of Russian school students won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad. The Moscow student Grigory Bobkov became the absolute winner of the Olympiad," the report said.

Bobkov, an 11th grader took the gold medal and the absolute first place with a score of 33.4 points out of 50 possible. Alexey Shishkin from Moscow also won a gold medal. Vladimir Malinovsky and Andrei Parfenov from Moscow, Vladislav Polyakov from St. Petersburg and Yelisei Sudakov from Vologda won silver medals; a bronze medal went to Irina Lyalikova from Moscow Region.

The team was accompanied by its team leaders, coaches from the National Physics Team, as well as the researchers from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

According to the Russian Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva, the students once again demonstrated a high level of preparation, characteristic of the Russian physics school, giving a "great start to the season of international competitions". "Behind the results and victories of each participant is a lot of preparation done by the teacher, and I want to express individual words of gratitude to the coaches and mentors of young talents, under whose sensitive guidance the team will continue to prepare and perform," the statement said.

