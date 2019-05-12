Smaller road signs can lead to growth of traffic accident rate - Russian Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Direction signs of smaller dimensions can lead to an increase in the traffic accidents in Russia, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says in response to an inquiry from TASS.

It was reported earlier that the national state standard authorizing installation of traffic signs with smaller dimensions became effective in Russia since May 1.

"Considering that this preliminary national standard is not included into the list of standardization documents, whose compulsory application provides for traffic safety during its organization in the territory of Russia, we believe that its application on a voluntary basis can entail risks of traffic accidents occurrence," the statement says.