‘Immortal regiment’ march held in largest cities of Syria

Society & Culture
May 10, 6:11 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

"For us, living in Syria, the Victory Day holiday is especially valuable," Olga Potapova, a resident of Damascus, said

Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, May 10. /TASS/. The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march was held in the largest cities of Syria - Damascus and Aleppo, as well as on the territory of Tishreen University in Latakia.

Olga Potapova, a resident of Damascus, told TASS that in the Syrian capital, the Immortal Regiment was held for the third time, and the number of its participant grew every year.

"For us, living in Syria, the Victory Day holiday is especially valuable," she said.

The Immortal regiment was also held in Aleppo. Together with Russian compatriots, the Syrians, who lost their loved ones in a civil war, marched the city streets.

"Today, celebrating this sacred date, we once again realize the immensity of the victory over Nazism. We are proud of our fathers and grandfathers who managed to destroy the dark force of the Wehrmacht ... Victory Day is our common holiday. After all, the Great Patriotic War was a battle for the future of humanity," Ruslan Voronin, a representative of the Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, told reporters.

The idea of ‘Immortal Regiment’ campaign was born in the Russian Siberian city of Tyumen in 2007. Initially, the march was called the Victors’ Parade. In 2012, another Siberian city of Tomsk picked up the torch renaming the rally as ‘Immortal Regiment.’ The next year, about 120 cities joined in. A year later, people carried portraits of their relatives, who fought during WWII, in 500 cities in seven countries. Since 2015, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has officially become a nationwide event.

