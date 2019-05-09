Fireworks brighten Moscow’s skies to mark Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. A ten-minute fireworks show illuminated Moscow’s skies on Thursday night to mark the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany with more than 10,000 salvos.

Journalists were told earlier at the Western Military District’s press service that Artillery Marshal Vladimir Mikhalkin firework division would perform the fireworks show in Moscow on May 9.

The fireworks were launched from 72 saluting guns and 18 artillery guns, and 50 kinds of fireworks were used.