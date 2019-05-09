Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall as part of the Victory Day celebrations devoted to the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The Russian leader walked to the Alexander Garden after the Victory Parade ended in Moscow’s Red Square and after he talked briefly actually with each of the war veterans.

After the servicemen of the presidential regiment put a wreath on behalf of the Russian leader at the eternal flame, Putin adjusted the wreath’s ribbons made in the colors of the Russian flag and paid tribute to World War Two dead with a minute of silence. The ceremony ended with the anthem of Russia and a march by the guard of honor. After that, the Russian president laid flowers at the alley of hero cities in the Alexander Garden.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.