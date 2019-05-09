Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Society & Culture
May 09, 12:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall as part of the Victory Day celebrations devoted to the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Read also

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

The Russian leader walked to the Alexander Garden after the Victory Parade ended in Moscow’s Red Square and after he talked briefly actually with each of the war veterans.

After the servicemen of the presidential regiment put a wreath on behalf of the Russian leader at the eternal flame, Putin adjusted the wreath’s ribbons made in the colors of the Russian flag and paid tribute to World War Two dead with a minute of silence. The ceremony ended with the anthem of Russia and a march by the guard of honor. After that, the Russian president laid flowers at the alley of hero cities in the Alexander Garden.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Victory Day Parade in pictures
2
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
3
Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential
4
Russia plans to manufacture 12 upgraded Project 22350M frigates - source
5
Key facts about Victory Day Parades in Moscow’s Red Square
6
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
7
Putin says it is a sacred duty to defend true heroes of Great Patriotic War
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT