MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The lawyers of football player Alexander Kokorin, who was sentenced to 18 months of jail on counts of inflicting bodily harm and hooliganism on Wednesday, will appeal his sentence, Kokorin’s lawyer Tatyana Stukalova said

"The appeal will be filed, there’s no question about that. We will receive a copy of the verdict, will study it and file an appeal," Stukalova told TASS.