Russian footballers Kokorin, Mamayev found guilty of battery

Society & Culture
May 08, 15:46 UTC+3

The court also found them guilty of hooliganism

Share
1 pages in this article
Pavel Mamaev

Pavel Mamaev

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow's Presnensky court has found Russian football players Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin guilty of brawls in the center of Moscow.

"The court hereby declares that Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin, Kirill Kokorin and Protosovitskiy deliberately inflicted injuries," the judge delivered the verdict.

"Defendant [Alexander] Kokorin hit Pak with a wooden chair motivated by hooliganism," the judge ruled. "Solovchuk was beaten by Mamaev as well as Kokorin," the judge added. Therefore, the court found Kokorin and Mamaev guilty of battery and hooliganism.

The full verdict is being delivered now

On October 8, 2018, the football players, as well as Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky, got involved in two brawls in downtown Moscow. In the first conflict, which occurred at about 08:30 am Moscow time near Peking Hotel, a Mercedes was damaged and its driver Vitaly Solovchuk was beaten. The car belongs to a Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova. The company moved to a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street later, where director of a department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak was beaten up. One of them also hit director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, who tried to calm the young people down, in the face.

Kokorin and Mamaev were charged with hooliganism and battery. Following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ was changed to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’ The count of hooliganism stipulates a prison term of up to seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT