Three children rescued from Syrian camps undergoing rehabilitation in Russia

SEVASTOPOL, May 7. /TASS/. Three children of terrorists eliminated in Syria have been rescued from refugee camps on the territory of the republic and are currently undergoing rehabilitation in Russia, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Dmitry Sablin told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier reports inform that three children brought to Syria by their North Ossetian parents involved in terrorist activities, have been rescued from a refugee camp and returned to Russia. The children’s parents have been killed, and they will now live with their relatives in Vladikavkaz.

"Right now, the children are undergoing rehabilitation. We hope that they will be alright, go to a Vladikavkaz school in September and will live a normal life," Sablin said.

There are currently over 1,000 Russian children in Iraq and Syria, a human rights organization reports. Those children have been brought to Syria by parents involved in terrorist organizations. Since 2017, over 100 Russian women and children have been evacuated to Russia from the territory of Syria.