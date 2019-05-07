Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Verdict in case of Russian footballers Kokorin and Mamaev to be announced on May 8

Society & Culture
May 07, 2:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Case prosecutor Svetlana Tarasova asked to sentence Alexander Kokorin to 18 months in prison and Pavel Mamaev to 17 months in prison

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian footballer Pavel Mamaev

Russian footballer Pavel Mamaev

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow's Presnensky court will announce the verdict in the case of Russian footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev accused of hooliganism, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

Read also
Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin

Prosecutor demands prison terms of up to 18 months for Russian footballers Kokorin, Mamaev

"The verdict will be announced on May 8 at 2pm Moscow time," the judge said.

On Monday, case prosecutor Svetlana Tarasova asked to sentence Kokorin to 18 months in prison and Mamaev to 17 months in prison. Other defendants in the case - Alexander Protasovitsky and Kirill Kokorin - face prison terms of 17 months and 18 months respectively.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several brawls in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of 'battery' had been altered to 'premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries'. The count of hooliganism, which stipulates a prison term of up to seven years, remained unchanged. However, the count of premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries stipulates a prison term of up to two years, just like the count of battery.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30am Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow. They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky, stopped by at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak. Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Russian Hmeymin airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants
3
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
4
Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude rocks Papua New Guinea
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Sanctions won’t affect Russia’s Su-35 fighter jets supplies to Indonesia — official
7
US deliberately lowers nuclear weapons use threshold , says Russian Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT