10,000 fireworks burst to illuminate Moscow sky marking Victory Day

Society & Culture
May 06, 17:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In total, 50 various types of fireworks will be launched into the skies on the day

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Artillery Marshal Vladimir Mikhalkin firework division is in the final stages of prepping to launch fireworks, which will be fired in Moscow to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Read also

Over 130 weapon systems to roll through Red Square during Victory Parade

The Western Military District’s press service told reporters on Monday that this year the fireworks will go on for 10 minutes and 10,000 bursts will be fired. "72 firework launchers and 18 artillery pieces will fire 30 rounds of fireworks over 10 minutes according to a specially devised automated system," the District said.

In total, 50 various types of fireworks will be launched into the skies on the day.

At two locations in Moscow (Vorobyovy Gory and Poklonnaya Hill) the fireworks will be launched from the original 76 mm divisional guns (ZiS-3), manufactured in 1942.

