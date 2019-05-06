Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Immortal Regiment march takes place in Denmark, says Russian embassy

Society & Culture
May 06, 9:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Immortal Regiment procession is a public event where people carry photos of their relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War.

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. About 150 Russian compatriots and Danes took part in the Immortal Regiment procession, which took place in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on Sunday, the Russian Embassy in Denmark reported on Twitter.

"On May 5th, the Immortal Regiment action was held in Copenhagen, which is a traditional event in the comprehensive program of the Victory Day celebration over the Nazi Germany. About 150 compatriots and Danes gathered at the Town Hall Square and took part in the march," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

Among the participants were employees of the Russian embassy and the trade mission in Denmark, as well as of the military attache office and Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation), as well as compatriots who arrived from different regions of Denmark, the Russian diplomats note.

Immortal Regiment comes to Hong Kong

"The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Denmark V.V. Barbin congratulated the audience with the Victory Day. The column proceeded along a route to the Park Orsted, where a rally was held, together with the balloons and songs of the war years by Valery Likhachev were played," according to the tweet.

"At the end of the Immortal Regiment action on the 5th May 2019, the premiere of the film screening "T-34" was organized at the Russian Center For Science and Culture In Denmark," the embassy said.

The Immortal Regiment procession is a public event where people carry photos of their relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The first march was held in the Siberian city of Tyumen in 2007, under the name of the Parade of the Victorious. In 2013, the procession was held in 120 cities. In 2015, the procession became a nationwide event.

