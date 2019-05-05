Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Immortal Regiment procession held in New York for fifth time

Society & Culture
May 05, 14:59 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The event attracted both English-speaking Americans and descendants of veterans from Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltic countries and other former Soviet republics

Share
1 pages in this article
© Natalia Slavina/TASS

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. The Immortal Regiment march commemorating World War II heroes has been held for the fifth consecutive year in New York gathering a record number of participants - over 2,000 people. The event attracted both English-speaking Americans and descendants of veterans from Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltic countries and other former Soviet republics.

"Such events as Immortal Regiment are very important, especially here abroad, to pass the memory, the history to children who are out of touch with their homeland, as they need to identify themselves, to remember who they are. They should be proud of their historical homeland, know and honor its culture," an Odessa native Marina Blagodar who participated in the march together with her 16-year-old son, said.

The US national Frank Jamfry attended the procession together with his Russia-born wife. "May 9 is a great day. Those were the days when the Red Army with allies defeated Nazi Germany. It is very important to remember and celebrate the victory of the humanity over Nazism," he said, adding that "the majority of Americans are unaware of that," and "it is necessary to learn that world history from childhood, from earliest age."

The Immortal Regiment procession is a public event where people carry photos of their relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The first march was held in the Siberian city of Tyumen in 2007, under the name of the Parade of the Victorious. In 2013, the procession was held in 120 cities. In the following year, citizens of 500 cities in seven countries walked along the streets carrying the portraits of veterans.

In the United States, the Immortal Regiment demonstrations were first convened by the Russian Youth of America in New York, San Francisco and Atlanta in 2015. The Immortal Regiment marches in the United States are held under the aegis of the Coordinating Council of Public Organizations of Russian Compatriots.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kuwaiti court fixes $65.7 mln bail for release of Russian citizen Lazareva
2
Russian, Venezuelan diplomats to discuss efforts towards political dialogue in Venezuela
3
OMV earmarks 44 mln euro to finance Nord Stream 2 in Q1 2019
4
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
5
Russian Frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Istanbul for IDEF-2019 fair
6
US says assistance to expand Iran’s Bushehr NPP may be sanctionable
7
Pure Russian oil arrives in Belarus via Druzhba pipeline
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT