MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Almost 37,000 members of Russia’s National Guard will maintain public order and security across the country during the May 9 celebrations dedicated to Victory Day, the National Guard’s press service informed TASS on Friday.

"A total of 37,000 personnel will maintain public order throughout the country. In Moscow, 5,000 National Guard members will be involved in efforts to maintain public safety," the press service said.