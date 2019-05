MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. More than 100,000 people gathered in Moscow for a demonstration of trade unions dedicated to Spring and Labor Day, the Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"A demonstration is being held in Moscow organized by the Moscow Federation of Trade Unions, which is dedicated to celebrating Spring and Labor Day," a spokesman said.

Police, troops of the National Guard and members of people’s guards are ensuring security and public order.