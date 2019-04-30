Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Butina disproves claims of her being interrogated repeatedly in relation to Mueller report

Society & Culture
April 30, 20:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

She called the relevant media reports "absurd speculations"

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Butina has disproven media claims of her being interrogated repeatedly within the framework of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

During a phone call with reporters on Tuesday, Butina said that she met with the Mueller people once, and the conversation took "about five minutes".

"As we know, there are no mentions of me in the published report. There are no claims against me in this regard, because I have no relation to these issues. As the case documents state, my crime is failure to register as a foreign agent when carrying out legal activities," she noted.

Butina has disproven the media claims on repeated interrogations in relation to the Mueller report.

"These are completely absurd speculations," she stated. "I am rather surprised that the report was somehow part of my court hearing, because the report has no relation to this at all."

On April 26, a court in Washington sustained the prosecution’s request for sentencing Butina to 18 months behind bars. Judge Tanya Chutkan ignored the defense lawyers’ request that Butina should be sentenced to a term equal to the period she had already spent in custody.

