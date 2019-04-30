Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents

Society & Culture
April 30, 16:32 UTC+3 KIEV

The move "violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and shows "disregard for international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

KIEV, April 30. /TASS/. Kiev won’t recognize Russian passports issued to residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry strongly protests against the opening of passport centers in Russia’s Rostov region, where Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions can receive Russian passports," the statement reads.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: Russian passports to provide freedom of movement to Donbass residents

According to Kiev, the move "violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and shows "disregard for international law." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the decision to provide Russian passports to Donbass residents "is legally null and void so Ukraine does not recognize it." It will not change the fact that the Donbass areas currently not controlled by Kiev are part of Ukraine, the ministry emphasized.

Kiev also demanded that Moscow stop the issuance of passports, while international actors "refrain from recognizing documents issued to Ukrainian nationals by Russia". In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry once again called for increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first passport center for DPR residents opened in Russia’s southern Rostov Region.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

On April 29, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that although Donbass residents would not have to give up their Ukrainian passports to obtain Russian citizenship, it wouldn’t create confusion. He pointed out that there were a lot of Ukrainian nationals who also held Hungarian or Polish passports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
2
Venezuela will be able to resist US-backed coup, says top diplomat
3
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
4
Russia picks MiG-31 fighter as a carrier for cutting-edge hypersonic weapon
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
7
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT