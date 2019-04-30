Russian Politics & Diplomacy
ECHR rules to award compensation to two Russians whose protests were not authorized

Society & Culture
April 30, 13:58 UTC+3 PARIS

The ECHR ruled that Russia violated the Russian authorities violated Article 10 (freedom of expression), Article 11 (freedom of assembly) and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy)

PARIS, April 30. /TASS/. On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia was to pay Russian national Elvira Dmitriyeva, who was fined for staging an unauthorized protest in 2017, around €12,650 for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, as well as compensate expenses and losses for her lawyers, the court’s decision obtained by a TASS office reads.

In March 2017, the Kazan Town Administration refused to approve the protests in the venues Dmitriyeva had suggested as other public events were planned there. Dmitriyeva challenged this decision in court and announced that the protest would take place. The Russian court partially satisfied her claim recognizing the fact that the Town Administration had not offered an alternative venue for the protest in violation of the law.

At the same time, after the protest Dmitriyeva was found guilty of organizing and calling for participation in the unauthorized public event and refusing to obey a lawful order to disperse. She was subsequently fined 75,000 rubles (€1,000).

In lodging her complaint, Dmitriyeva said that the authorities violated Article 10 (freedom of expression), Article 11 (freedom of assembly) and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy) of the European Convention on Human Rights. The ECHR ruled that all these articles were, indeed, violated, as well as Article 5 (right to liberty and security) and Article 6 (right to a fair trial). The Court ruled that Russia has to pay Dmitriyeva €149 for pecuniary damage, €12,500 in respect of non-pecuniary damage and a total of €2,650 to her lawyers in respect of costs and expenses.

A similar judgment the ECHR made in the case lodged by Russian national Grigory Kablis from Syktyvkar who also complained that the authorities had violated Articles 10, 11 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights. In September 2015, Kablis planned to hold a picket-style protest following the arrest of Komi Region Governor Vyacheslav Gaizer and a number of officials, however, the Syktyvkar Town Administration refused to approve the venue of the protest and offered to relocate it somewhere else. Kablis expressed his opinion on the Internet, including in the Vkontakte social media calling to stage the protests. His account was suspended for calling for participation in the unauthorized public event. The Russian court dismissed his complaints.

The ECHR ruled that Russia has to pay Kablis €12,500 in respect of non-pecuniary damage and  €2,500 in respect of costs and expenses.

