Russia to help UNESCO devise norms for ethical use of artificial intelligence — Lavrov

April 30, 0:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that new possibilities open for cooperation between Russia and UNESCO on issues of bioethics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

UNESCO chief calls for greater role for women in work on artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia expects to help UNESCO work out a regulatory instrument on the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the country’s UNESCO membership.

According to the Russian diplomat, new possibilities open for cooperation between Russia and UNESCO on issues of bioethics. The ethical use of artificial intelligence is among the trajectories for joint work. "Artificial intelligence becomes a new priority in the activity of the organization at the initiative of its Director General [Audrey Azoulay]. We expect that the Russian Committee for Bioethics will join work on the regulatory document for the ethical use of this technology," the foreign minister said.

