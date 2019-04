MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia will make every effort to return to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the country’s UNESCO membership.

"Elections to the World Heritage Committee will be held this year. We will do our utmost to make sure that Russia returns to that governing body after a break of eight years, unfortunately," he stressed.