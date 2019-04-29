Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-convict Varvara Karaulova is ashamed of her attempt to join IS

Society & Culture
April 29, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In mid-2015 Karaulova flew to Istanbul without telling parents anything about her plans, in late 2016 she was sentenced to 4.5 years in a standard security penitentiary,released on probation on Apr 27

Share
1 pages in this article
Varvara Karalulova (Alexandra Ivanova)

Varvara Karalulova (Alexandra Ivanova)

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Varvara Karalulova (Alexander Ivanova), a young university student convicted several years ago for her attempt to join the Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) and released from penitentiary on probation last week has said she is ashamed of what she has done.

"I feel ashamed," Karaulova told a news conference on Monday. "I had been utterly uninterested in politics and world events. The acronym of the Islamic State said nothing to me… I hope that my example is telling enough and nobody else will ever try to do what I did."

Read also
Varvara Karaulova

Court to question student Karaulova accused of attempting to join IS

Karaulova believes that none of those recruited by terrorists should give up the hope of trying to get back home.

"As for those who are already there - do try to find a chance to return. I think they are aware they are in an inferno. Unlike me, they are already there… They should not feel afraid of return," she said.

The young woman said she had certain plans regarding her life and education.

"There are various funds and organizations I would like to work for and to help people and animals," she said, adding that it was too early to say anything definite at this point.

Karaulova affair

On May 27, 2015 Varvara Karaulova, a student of the Department of Philosophy of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, flew to Istanbul without telling her parents anything about her plans. In Turkey, she was met and taken to a safe house in Kilis, to be later detained by special services during an attempt at illegally crossing the border.

The young woman’s return home was secured on June 12, 2015. After that she took an academic leave at the university, changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova, and was arrested in the autumn of the same year.

In December 2016, the Moscow District Military Court sentenced Karaulova to 4.5 years in a standard security penitentiary. She filed an appeal, but the Supreme Court upheld it.

On April 27, Karaulova was released from the penitentiary on probation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT