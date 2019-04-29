Justice Ministry confers right to work in Russia to Hong Kong, sport arbitration tribunals

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice conferred the right to work in Russia to the Hong Kong international arbitration and to the sports arbitration, the Ministry said on Monday on its website.

"Directives of the Russian Ministry of Justice were signed on April 25, 2019 concerning inclusion of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center into the list of foreign arbitration institutions recognized as permanent arbitration institutions and on provision of the right to the autonomous nonprofit organization Sports Arbitration Chamber to exercise functions of the permanent arbitration institution," the Ministry said.

The number of arbitration tribunals for trial of disputes other than in state courts increased to six from the time when the new law on public court arbitration (arbitration) carried into effect in September 2016.

About Hong Kong arbitration

The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) founded in 1985 is one of the most reputed international commercial tribunals in Asia. The Hong Kong arbitration took the opportunity of being provided with the right of the permanent arbitration in Russia. This also makes it possible for HKIAC to consider internal disputes between companies located in special administrative regions of Russia.

About sports arbitration

Establishment of the sports arbitration is stipulated by the Russian law on physical training and sports for settlement of disputes in the sphere of the high performance sports between athletes, coaches, sport clubs and federation, including individual labor disputes of athletes and coaches and disputes relates to doping.