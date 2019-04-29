Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Justice Ministry confers right to work in Russia to Hong Kong, sport arbitration tribunals

Society & Culture
April 29, 16:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Hong Kong International Arbitration Center is one of the most reputed international commercial tribunals in Asia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice conferred the right to work in Russia to the Hong Kong international arbitration and to the sports arbitration, the Ministry said on Monday on its website.

"Directives of the Russian Ministry of Justice were signed on April 25, 2019 concerning inclusion of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center into the list of foreign arbitration institutions recognized as permanent arbitration institutions and on provision of the right to the autonomous nonprofit organization Sports Arbitration Chamber to exercise functions of the permanent arbitration institution," the Ministry said.

The number of arbitration tribunals for trial of disputes other than in state courts increased to six from the time when the new law on public court arbitration (arbitration) carried into effect in September 2016.

About Hong Kong arbitration

The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) founded in 1985 is one of the most reputed international commercial tribunals in Asia. The Hong Kong arbitration took the opportunity of being provided with the right of the permanent arbitration in Russia. This also makes it possible for HKIAC to consider internal disputes between companies located in special administrative regions of Russia.

About sports arbitration

Establishment of the sports arbitration is stipulated by the Russian law on physical training and sports for settlement of disputes in the sphere of the high performance sports between athletes, coaches, sport clubs and federation, including individual labor disputes of athletes and coaches and disputes relates to doping.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hong Kong
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT