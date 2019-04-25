Ukrainian language bill violates rights of Hungarian minority, says foreign minister

KIEV, April 25. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has renounced the Ukrainian language bill approved by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) earlier on Thursday, the Hirado portal reports.

According to Szijjarto, the Ukrainian language bill violates the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine and reflects the vision of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who has been promoting anti-Hungarian policies. "However, the majority of Ukrainian voters have elected another president, Vladimir Zelensky, putting an end to the age of Poroshenko," he said.

"We hope that based on mutual respect and desire to find a solution, we will be able to clear up the situation with the laws infringing upon the rights of the Hungarian community, with a new president elected by the overwhelming majority," the minister said.

According to him, Zelensky’s first statements give reason for hope. "Our aim is to recover the friendship between Hungary and Ukraine, and the results of the recent presidential election in Ukraine give reason for hope," Szijjarto noted.

The bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada on April 25 stipulates that all citizens from now on will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Special language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend the meetings of any bodies of power, to demand documents from non-governmental organizations and political parties for examination and set fines.