Ukrainian language bill ‘madness’, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The bill on protecting the Ukrainian language is aimed to exclude Donbass, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky stated on Thursday during an interview with Russia’s Channel One.

"The bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada is from the field of psychiatry. On the one hand, Kiev is fighting for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, calling on Donetsk and Lugansk to "come back home". On the other hand, the Ukrainian parliament approves the bill that basically launches the process of Ukraine’s forced rejection of Donbass. Complete contradiction, complete madness," Slutsky said.

The MP added that this move might serve to undermine Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky. "Before leaving, Poroshenko and his regime are trying to achieve that the newly elected president’s hands are tied. Unfortunately, the bill itself reflects the political mess that started with rejecting everything Russian, including the Russian language," he noted.

The bill approved by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on April 25 stipulates that all citizens from now on will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Special language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend the meetings of any bodies of power, to demand documents from non-governmental organizations and political parties for examination and set fines.