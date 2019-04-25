Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian language bill ‘madness’, says Russian MP

Society & Culture
April 25, 20:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Leonid Slutsky added that this move might serve to undermine Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The bill on protecting the Ukrainian language is aimed to exclude Donbass, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky stated on Thursday during an interview with Russia’s Channel One.

"The bill approved by the Verkhovna Rada is from the field of psychiatry. On the one hand, Kiev is fighting for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, calling on Donetsk and Lugansk to "come back home". On the other hand, the Ukrainian parliament approves the bill that basically launches the process of Ukraine’s forced rejection of Donbass. Complete contradiction, complete madness," Slutsky said.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Ukrainian language bill unconstitutional, says Russian foreign ministry

The MP added that this move might serve to undermine Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky. "Before leaving, Poroshenko and his regime are trying to achieve that the newly elected president’s hands are tied. Unfortunately, the bill itself reflects the political mess that started with rejecting everything Russian, including the Russian language," he noted.

The bill approved by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on April 25 stipulates that all citizens from now on will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life. Special language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend the meetings of any bodies of power, to demand documents from non-governmental organizations and political parties for examination and set fines.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
13
This week in photos: Notre Dame inferno, Medvedev’s address and superheroes at elections
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT