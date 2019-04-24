Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Twitter requests to reverse fine for failure to furnish data about users in Russia

Society & Culture
April 24, 20:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court made a similar decision against Facebook on April 12

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The US-based Twitter filed an appeal against the decision to fine the social network in the amount of 3,000 rubles ($47) for refusal to furnish information about localization of personal data of Russian users in Russia, press secretary of the Tagansky Court of Moscow Yulia Sukhinina told TASS on Wednesday.

"The court received a complaint in interests of Twitter, whose representatives request to cancel the ruling of the court of the first instance and stop case proceedings," the court spokesperson said. She did not detail the date for review of the claim.

The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District imposed a 3,000-ruble ($47) fine on Twitter on April 5 under Article 19.7 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Failure to furnish data or information). The Russian telecom and media watchdog Roskomnadzor sent the request to report localization of personal data of Russian users in Russia to the social network at the turn on December 2018.

The court made a similar decision against Facebook on April 12.

Under the Russian law on personal data, which took effect on September 1, 2015, national and foreign companies are obliged to keep and process personal data of Russian users in the territory of Russia.

