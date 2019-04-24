Russian Politics & Diplomacy
LPR head thanks Russia for easing citizenship rules for Donbass residents

Society & Culture
April 24, 19:05 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Earlier on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which makes it possible for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to ease citizenship rules for Donbass residents is outstanding, Head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Thanks to Russia for making a decision on granting citizenship under a simplified procedure. It is an outstanding event all LPR citizens have been waiting for," Pasechnik emphasized.

Read also

Putin signs decree easing citizenship rules for residents of certain Ukrainian regions

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin signed a decree, which makes it possible for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. The document has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

