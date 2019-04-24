Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Migration flows to Europe pose global threat, says Russian Defense Ministry

Society & Culture
April 24, 18:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, the international community needed to pool its efforts within the United Nations to eliminate the root causes for migration

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Migration flows from Africa and Middle Eastern countries to Europe are a global problem, Spokesman for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces (GRU) Major General Sergei Kovalev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"Given the growing threat of terrorism and other threats, large-scale migration flows from Africa and the Middle East to Europe are a serious issue not even at the European level, but globally," he said.

Kovalev pointed out that only a comprehensive solution to the issue would be effective. According to him, the international community needed to pool its efforts within the United Nations to eliminate the root causes for migration. In particular, there was a need to focus on "ensuring security and providing decent living conditions to the African people in their home countries."

The Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security is taking place on April 23-25. It agenda includes the most pressing global security issues. The event’s participants are discussing military threats, ways to improve the arms control system, as well as the situations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The conference involves 35 defense ministers and more than 1,000 experts from over 100 countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
13
This week in photos: Notre Dame inferno, Medvedev’s address and superheroes at elections
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT