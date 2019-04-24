Zenit FC’s doctor examined jailed Russian footballer Kokorin in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s doctor Mikhail Grishin examined on Wednesday club’s forward Alexander Kokorin, who face hooliganism charges after several brawls in central Moscow last fall, in the Butyrka pre-trail detention center, Sergei Tsygankov, a spokesman for the Moscow department of the Federal Penitentiary Service, told TASS.

"Zenit FC doctor visited today detainee Kokorin in the infirmary of the facility, examined him, evaluated his health condition and gave him recommendations," Tsygankov said.

As TASS has learnt that Zenit FC’s doctor spent over three hours in the pre-trial detention center in Moscow speaking with Kokorin and gave him recommendations regarding his injured knee.

Kokorin’s lawyers have been asking to allow the club’s doctor to see the footballer since he was put in custody insisting it was necessary to examine his injured knee, while there were no doctors with the required qualification in the medical ward of Butyrka.

The footballer was examined in January by the detention center’s staff trauma surgeon. Kokorin was prescribed to undergo a course of physiotherapy exercises. On April 22, the Presnensky Court of Moscow ruled to allow Zenit FC’s doctor to visit and examine Kokorin.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several brawls in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

The count of hooliganism, which stipulates a prison term of up to seven years, remained unchanged. However, the count of premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries stipulates a prison term of up to two years, just like the count of battery.