Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zenit FC’s doctor examined jailed Russian footballer Kokorin in Moscow

Society & Culture
April 24, 18:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lawyers have been asking to let the club’s doctor see Kokorin since he's put in custody insisting it was necessary to examine his injured knee as there were no doctors with the qualification in jail

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s doctor Mikhail Grishin examined on Wednesday club’s forward Alexander Kokorin, who face hooliganism charges after several brawls in central Moscow last fall, in the Butyrka pre-trail detention center, Sergei Tsygankov, a spokesman for the Moscow department of the Federal Penitentiary Service, told TASS.

"Zenit FC doctor visited today detainee Kokorin in the infirmary of the facility, examined him, evaluated his health condition and gave him recommendations," Tsygankov said.

Read also
Pavel Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin and his brother Kirill Kokorin

Russian footballers Mamaev, Kokorin partly admit guilt in Moscow brawl rampage

As TASS has learnt that Zenit FC’s doctor spent over three hours in the pre-trial detention center in Moscow speaking with Kokorin and gave him recommendations regarding his injured knee.

Kokorin’s lawyers have been asking to allow the club’s doctor to see the footballer since he was put in custody insisting it was necessary to examine his injured knee, while there were no doctors with the required qualification in the medical ward of Butyrka.

The footballer was examined in January by the detention center’s staff trauma surgeon. Kokorin was prescribed to undergo a course of physiotherapy exercises. On April 22, the Presnensky Court of Moscow ruled to allow Zenit FC’s doctor to visit and examine Kokorin.

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

Kokorin and Mamaev were initially charged with hooliganism and battery for their involvement in several brawls in the Russian capital last October. Kokorin’s lawyer announced in December that following a medical examination of their victims the count of ‘battery’ had been altered to ‘premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries.’

The count of hooliganism, which stipulates a prison term of up to seven years, remained unchanged. However, the count of premeditated infliction of light bodily injuries stipulates a prison term of up to two years, just like the count of battery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
13
This week in photos: Notre Dame inferno, Medvedev’s address and superheroes at elections
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT