Putin accepts Israeli PM’s invite to unveiling of monument to Siege of Leningrad victims

Society & Culture
February 27, 15:58 UTC+3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to come to Jerusalem for the opening of the monument to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad.

"We will unveil a special monument dedicated to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad and we will be very glad to see you, Mr President, at the unveiling of this monument," Netanyahu addressed the Russian leader. "Thanks, I’ll come," the Russian state leader accepted the invitation.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
