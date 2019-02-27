Putin instructs State Duma to adopt law on quoting of emissions into atmosphere

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and deputies of the State Duma to adopt a law on quoting emissions to the atmosphere during the spring session.

"To ensure adoption of a federal law in the spring session of 2019 providing the use of a quota system for emissions of pollutants into the air in large industrial centers," according to the list of instructions published on Wednesday on the Kremlin’s official website following Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

According to the text of the document, it primarily includes Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Mednogorsk, Nizhny Tagil, Novokuznetsk, Norilsk, Omsk, Chelyabinsk, Cherepovets and Chita. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin were appointed responsible. The order must be executed before July 1, 2019.

By the same time, the State Duma will have to adopt a number of federal laws aimed at the development of the digital economy, including determining the procedure for conducting civil law transactions in electronic form, as well as regulating digital financial assets and attracting financial resources using digital technologies.