Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko regime seeking destruction of canonical Ukrainian church, says Russian clergy

Society & Culture
February 26, 19:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Holy Synod highlighted the upsurge in violence following of the unification of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church says that Kiev is pushing for the obliteration of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), while the country’s law enforcement agencies are tasked with expropriating the maximum number of its parishes to the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for the Church’s Relations with Society and Mass Media reported.

"Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament - TASS) has passed discriminatory laws, which came into force. They are aimed at stripping the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of its name and legalizing the seizure of its churches and monasteries. <…> The goal of the current regime is to eliminate the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Local authorities were recommended to facilitate the transfer of the UOC’s parishes to the schismatics," the press service quotes the statement as saying.

The Holy Synod highlighted the upsurge in violence in the aftermath of the unification of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church to establish the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. "Contrary to the assurances by the Ukrainian leadership and the Patriarchate of Constantinople about the peaceful nature of the so-called ‘unification of Ukrainian Orthodoxy,’ dozens of churches have been seized through forcible entry backed up by paramilitary units, with members of the clergy and believers of the canonical church trying to protect their holy sites beaten on numerous occasions. Scores of parishes affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have had to gather for prayer in single-family homes or on the street," the statement reads.

The Holy Synod called on the Ukrainian authorities "to stop persecuting their own citizens who are reluctant to join the schism" and asked all Local Orthodox Churches "through their prayers to support the persecuted Ukrainian Orthodox Church led by Metropolitan Onufry of Kiev and All Ukraine.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
4
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
5
Latest Karakurt-class missile corvette laid down for Russian Navy
6
Kalashnikov arms manufacturer develops sports modification of Lebedev pistol
7
US not denying likelihood of deploying missile shield on Kuril Islands, says Russian envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT