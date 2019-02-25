Russia to submit statement on inadmissibility of language discrimination to UN HRC

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. Russia will come up with a statement on the inadmissibility of language discrimination at the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said at the council’s session on Monday.

"Language is an integral part of the cultural and social self-identification of each individual," he noted." "Discriminatory restrictions on the use of one's mother tongue are unacceptable."

The diplomat drew attention to the work to preserve linguistic diversity by various UN bodies and specialized agencies, first and foremost UNESCO. "The time has come for the UN Security Council to deliver a resounding no to language discrimination prohibited by international human rights pacts," Vershinin stressed.

"At this session, the Russian delegation will propose a joint statement on the inadmissibility of language discrimination," he said. "We expect the council’s members and observers to join it and thereby contribute to efforts to counter discrimination, ensure equal use of all human rights for all and promote linguistic and cultural diversity.".