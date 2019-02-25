Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s NTV television channel founder Malashenko dies in Spain

Society & Culture
February 25, 18:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Malashenko has suddenly passed away at the age of 65

Share
1 pages in this article
Igor Malashenko

Igor Malashenko

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Igor Malashenko, one of the founders of Russia’s NTV television channel, has suddenly passed away in Spain at the age of 64, journalist Timur Valeyev told TASS on Monday.

Valeyev worked with Malashenko in the election headquarters of Russian presidential contender Kseniya Sobchak last year.

"He has died in Spain where he had been living lately," the journalist said, without specifying the circumstances surrounding the NTV founder’s death.

Kseniya Sobchak also confirmed the death of Malashenko who had run her election campaign. In a talk with TASS, Sobchak said she "received the information from her friends."

As Editor-in-Chief of Echo of Moscow radio station Alexei Venediktov told TASS, he was shocked by the news of Malashenko’s death. "Everyone who I spoke to is horrified and shocked, indeed. He passed away at the age of 64."

Malashenko graduated from the philosophy department of Moscow State University and then worked at the Institute of US and Canadian Studies of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

From 1992, he was director general of the Ostankino TV and Radio Broadcasting Company and held the post of the NTV head from 1993 to 1997.

From 2000, Malashenko moved to live in the United States and also frequently visited Spain.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Russian defense firm to adapt latest AGS-40 grenade launcher for combat robotics
4
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
5
Lavrov notes polycentric world will take decades to establish
6
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
7
Russia’s top brass, Kalashnikov gunmaker discuss deliveries of ‘kamikaze’ drones to troops
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT