Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award

Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their awards
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP