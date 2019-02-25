Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award

Society & Culture
February 25, 12:32 UTC+3

The Oscars was presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1046241.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1046241.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1046241.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1046241.sliderLength-1}}
Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Lady Gaga at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Lady Gaga at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book"
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book"
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite"
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite"
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony
Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony
Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their awards
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their awards
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their awards
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Editors choice
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Moscow, February 20
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London February 22, 18:22
A devastating fire raced through at least five buildings in an old part of Bangladesh's capital and killed scores of people
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka February 21, 14:25
The Sarang Indian helicopter aerobatics team perform during the 12th edition of the Aero India exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore February 20, 16:16
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, 2018
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85 February 19, 15:49
Boats sail during the water parade of 'Pantegana' (big mouse) part of the Venice Carnival, Italy
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade February 18, 17:17
Members of a winter swimming club bathe in an ice hole on Lake Boyarskoye, Tomsk, February 10
This week in photos: Putin, Lukashenko hit the slopes and Medvedev tours TASS virtual expo February 15, 17:28
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1046241'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1046241'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Billy Porter arrives at the 91st Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Peter Farrelly and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the 91st Academy Awards
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Samuel L. Jackson embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson looks on, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Regina King winner of the Supporting Actress Award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for best sound mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Alfonso Cuaron poses with the awards for best director for "Roma", best foreign language film for "Roma", and best cinematography for "Roma" in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their awards
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2019 Oscars was presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Brian Singer, won four out of the five Academy Awards it was nominated for. Peter Farrell’s Green Book won the Oscar for best picture. Alfonso Cuaron took the best director award for Roma, as well as a victory in the best foreign language film and best cinematography. Rami Malek won the Oscar for best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Olivia Colman won the best actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite. Take a look at the winners and some memorable moments from the ceremony.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
4
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
5
Middle East countries eye Russia’s latest shipborne air defense missile/gun system
6
Russia’s top brass, Kalashnikov gunmaker discuss deliveries of ‘kamikaze’ drones to troops
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT