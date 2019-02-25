Oscars 2019: Highlights from the 91st Academy Award

The 2019 Oscars was presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Brian Singer, won four out of the five Academy Awards it was nominated for. Peter Farrell’s Green Book won the Oscar for best picture. Alfonso Cuaron took the best director award for Roma, as well as a victory in the best foreign language film and best cinematography. Rami Malek won the Oscar for best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Olivia Colman won the best actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite. Take a look at the winners and some memorable moments from the ceremony.

